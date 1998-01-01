What is the market cap of Fwog? The current market cap of Fwog is $ 8.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fwog? Currently 175.18M of Fwog were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.51M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 35.24%.

What is the current price of Fwog? The price of 1 Fwog currently costs $0.01.

How many Fwog are there? The current circulating supply of Fwog is 975.57M. This is the total amount of Fwog that is available.