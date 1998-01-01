What is the market cap of Burn? The current market cap of Burn is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Burn? Currently N/A of Burn were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.7M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Burn? The price of 1 Burn currently costs N/A.

How many Burn are there? The current circulating supply of Burn is 17.99M. This is the total amount of Burn that is available.