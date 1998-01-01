What is the market cap of Blast? The current market cap of Blast is $ 31.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blast? Currently 5.27B of Blast were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.71M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.69%.

What is the current price of Blast? The price of 1 Blast currently costs $0.00.

How many Blast are there? The current circulating supply of Blast is 60.27B. This is the total amount of Blast that is available.