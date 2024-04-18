What is the market cap of Avail? The current market cap of Avail is $ 14.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avail? Currently 386.23M of Avail were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.51M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.26%.

What is the current price of Avail? The price of 1 Avail currently costs $0.00.

How many Avail are there? The current circulating supply of Avail is 3.8B. This is the total amount of Avail that is available.