Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0039

Stats

Market Cap
$14.82M
FDV
$41.56M
Circulating Supply
3.8B
Total Supply
10.654B
24h Volume
$1.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0039

Blockworks Research

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Avail: A Unification of Crypto Infrastructure

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Celestia's Modular Stack: Abstracting Data Availability from Consensus

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Avail FAQs

What is the market cap of Avail?

The current market cap of Avail is $14.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avail?

Currently 386.23M of Avail were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.51M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.26%.

What is the current price of Avail?

The price of 1 Avail currently costs $0.00.

How many Avail are there?

The current circulating supply of Avail is 3.8B. This is the total amount of Avail that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avail?

Avail currently ranks 761 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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