From miners to institutional buyers, David breaks down why Bitcoin’s halving cycle may still shape the market — even if the supply shock itself is fading. Plus, a conversation with Marc Arjoon.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

–

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Marc: https://x.com/marcarjoon

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis





—

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:47 ) Halving Started the Fire

( 04:47 ) Nexo Ad

( 05:14 ) DAS Promo

( 06:08 ) Shock Factor

( 08:54 ) Never Too Early

( 10:51 ) Nexo Ad

( 11:35 ) Interview with Marc Arjoon





⸻

-

Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.







































































































