home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Bitcoin’s Halving Cycle Isn’t What You Think | The Breakdown

From miners to institutional buyers, David breaks down why Bitcoin’s halving cycle may still shape the market — even if the supply shock itself is fading. Plus, a conversation with Marc Arjoon.


As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Marc: https://x.com/marcarjoon

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis


Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown


Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/



Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:47) Halving Started the Fire

(04:47) Nexo Ad

(05:14) DAS Promo

(06:08) Shock Factor

(08:54) Never Too Early

(10:51) Nexo Ad

(11:35) Interview with Marc Arjoon


-

Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



























Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact