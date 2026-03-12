Marc Arjoon joins the show to discuss how institutional flows, ETF market structure, and the changing economics of Bitcoin mining are reshaping the market.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:34 ) Do Halvings Still Matter

( 03:45 ) Miner Supply And Profitability

( 08:06 ) Will AI Shift Move BTC

( 10:15 ) Nexo Ad and DAS Promo

( 11:28 ) ETFs Treasury And Custody Risk

( 20:06 ) Nexo Ad

( 21:03 ) Blockchain Not Bitcoin Debate

( 24:24 ) Governance And Quantum Risk

( 31:12 ) Bitcoin As Separate Asset





