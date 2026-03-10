Gm! In this episode we are joined by Tushar Jain, Shayon Sengupta and Spencer Applebaum from Multicoin Capital to discuss their updated crypto investment thesis, emphasizing blockchains as infrastructure for global financial markets. The conversation explores themes including stablecoin-driven fintech, DeFi integration with traditional apps, tokenized assets, credible neutrality in blockchains, venture opportunities, evolving crypto market cycles, and emerging application experimentation.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:39 ) Multicoin Update

( 9:18 ) Multicoin’s New Crypto Thesis

( 14:26 ) FinTech 4.0 & Stablecoins

( 20:45 ) The DeFi Mullet Model

( 25:02 ) Credibly Neutral Blockchains

( 32:06 ) Where Multicoin Is Investing

( 37:10 ) The Current Crypto Market

( 42:46 ) Venture Opportunities in Crypto

( 53:06 ) Closing Comments

