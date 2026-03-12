Gm! In today’s episode we discuss crypto market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and rising institutional interest reflected in Solana ETF inflows. We also discuss tokenized equities and the push toward 24/7 trading, before exploring MetaDAO’s evolving launchpad model, including permissionless fundraising, tokenholder protections, and challenges around launch cadence, incentives, and long-term platform sustainability.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:04 ) Solana ETF Inflows

( 11:42 ) Tokenized Equities & Nasdaq Kraken

( 18:01 ) MetaDAO & Ownership Tokens

( 37:05 ) MetaDAO Business Model

( 53:51 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.