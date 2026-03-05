Gm! In this episode, we discuss recent trends in the Solana ecosystem, including declining onchain revenue, continued inflows into Solana-related ETFs, and growth in tokenized equities. We also cover liquidity and structural challenges in onchain equity markets, RWA expansion on Kamino, and the Axiom insider trading controversy.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:17 ) Solana Monthly Update

( 8:18 ) Tokenized Equities Explained

( 20:11 ) Onchain Stock Liquidity

( 24:16 ) RWAs on Kamino

( 38:51 ) Axiom Insider Trading

( 52:31 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.