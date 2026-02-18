Gm! In today’s episode we are joined by Kristin Smith to discuss her transition to the Solana Policy Institute, recent U.S. crypto policy shifts, and progress under the Genius Act. We also discuss the CLARITY Act, market structure reform, DeFi and developer protections, institutional adoption, and the importance of durable regulatory clarity.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:01 ) Kristin Smith’s Move to Solana

( 7:57 ) Crypto’s Regulatory Turning Point

( 14:59 ) CLARITY Act & Market Structure

( 29:37 ) Protecting DeFi Developers

( 35:54 ) Institutional Access to Crypto

( 40:55 ) The Path to Lasting U.S. Crypto Clarity

( 50:49 ) Closing Comments

