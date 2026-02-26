Gm! In today’s episode we have a 0xResearch crosspost where they were joined by Lucas Bruder, Co-Founder of Jito Labs to discuss Jito’s BAM block builder on Solana, highlighting transparency, verifiability, and application-controlled execution. They also cover market structure, stake adoption, MCP, slot time reductions, and JitoSOL’s ETF efforts.





Enjoy!

--

Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq⁠

Follow Jito Labs: https://x.com/jito_labs

Follow Lucas Bruder: https://x.com/buffalu__

Follow Sam: https://x.com/minnus

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QHlbNTNS4gc1ZTVh

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Use the link below to learn more, and use code LIGHTSPEED200 to get $200 off your ticket! See you there!





Learn more + get your ticket here: https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:54 ) Why Jito Built BAM

( 5:50 ) Application-Controlled Execution Explained

( 11:30 ) MCP and Solana's Future

( 15:56 ) BAM Adoption and Stake Growth

( 33:13 ) Cutting Slot Times on Solana

( 40:28 ) JitoSOL and the ETF Push

( 47:09 ) AI, Products, and the Road Ahead

( 50:40 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.