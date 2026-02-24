Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by MacBrennan Peet, Founder of Project 0, to discuss how the platform is tackling capital and risk fragmentation across DeFi venues. We cover unified margin, cross-venue credit, automated strategies, dynamic risk management, integrations across Solana lending markets, and Project 0 Pay.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:48 ) MacBrennan's Path to Project 0

( 5:39 ) Rebuilding Prime Brokerage for DeFi

( 8:48 ) Unified Margin Across DeFi Venues

( 19:59 ) Automated DeFi Strategies

( 26:57 ) Risk Management & Asset Onboarding

( 31:51 ) The Evolution of Automated Strategies

( 35:19 ) Project 0 Pay Explained

( 46:33 ) Competing With DeFi Super Apps

( 51:10 ) What's Next for Project 0

( 55:06 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.