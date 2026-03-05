In this first episode of Inflection Point, we explore the accelerating convergence between traditional finance and crypto as institutional adoption begins reshaping the foundations of global financial infrastructure. The conversation examines ETFs, DeFi innovation, market structure shifts, institutional flows, and how evolving investor behavior is changing Bitcoin and digital asset markets. Along the way, we discuss regulation, credit markets, technology limitations, and the broader implications of finance moving onchain. Enjoy!

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Intro To Inflection Point

( 06:48 ) The Convergence Between TradFi & Crypto

( 22:20 ) Crypto's Biggest Advantages & Hurdles

( 36:15 ) Crypto's Changing Market Structure

( 41:00 ) Prices, Sentiment & Long-Term Allocators

( 46:00 ) Evolution Of Crypto Options & Yield

( 51:30 ) Is The 4-Year Cycle Dead?

( 01:02:00 ) Final Thoughts

