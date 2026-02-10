In this episode, Don Bei joins the show to discuss how Bitcoin is moving from the fringes into institutional portfolios, from pensions and endowments to corporate treasuries, while also spreading at the grassroots level through workers and local politics. We dig into market dynamics, adoption hurdles, and what comes next. Enjoy! — Follow Don: https://x.com/Beiwhatch Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_ Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_ Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx — Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 06:07 Endowments, Credit, and the Institutional Playbook 11:46 MicroStrategy and the Institutional Wake-Up Call 21:01 Grassroots Bitcoin From Workers to Unions 29:27 Local Politics and What Comes Next 37:56 Final Thoughts — Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed. #Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock