Kraken Gets Fed Access as Crypto Takes on the Banks

In this episode, we explore a major turning point in crypto’s relationship with the traditional financial system and why a single banking approval could reshape the future of the industry.

Marc is joined by David, Michael, and Matt to unpack Kraken securing a "skinny" Fed master account and what it signals about crypto’s growing integration with the U.S. banking system.

We also discuss crypto market resilience, DeFi yield signals, stablecoin regulation battles, and why banks may be pushing back as crypto-driven financial infrastructure begins challenging traditional finance. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:20) Sentiment Turning A Corner?

(10:56) Price Disovery Shifting To Crypto Venues

(14:10) Kraken "Skinny" Fed Master Account

(37:25) Passing Interest Through Stablecoins

(40:54) Mismatch Between Price & Fundamentals

(46:44) Banks Competing with Stablecoins & Neobanks

(55:42) Final Thoughts


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

