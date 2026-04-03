A quiet but accelerating threat is forcing crypto to confront its biggest vulnerability yet: what happens if quantum computing breaks the foundations of digital security sooner than expected? Marc and David explore this very threat, bringing an institutional lens to the growing urgency around quantum risk, Bitcoin’s governance constraints, and how different ecosystems may respond to a potential “Q-Day.” The discussion also covers crypto’s entry into 401(k)s, the impact of passive capital flows, market structure shifts, and whether long-term adoption or sudden technological disruption will ultimately define crypto’s future. Enjoy! TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:17 Crypto In 401Ks

09:14 Passive Flows Will Change Crypto

19:22 Quantum Threat To Crypto

27:07 Q-Day Is Closer

31:25 Bitcoin’s Upgrade Problem

36:50 Freeze The Lost Coins?

40:03 Bitcoin’s Governance Crisis

46:37 Final Thoughts