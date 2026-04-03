Crypto's Quantum Risk is Coming Faster Than Expected
A quiet but accelerating threat is forcing crypto to confront its biggest vulnerability yet: what happens if quantum computing breaks the foundations of digital security sooner than expected? Marc and David explore this very threat, bringing an institutional lens to the growing urgency around quantum risk, Bitcoin’s governance constraints, and how different ecosystems may respond to a potential “Q-Day.” The discussion also covers crypto’s entry into 401(k)s, the impact of passive capital flows, market structure shifts, and whether long-term adoption or sudden technological disruption will ultimately define crypto’s future. Enjoy! TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
04:17 Crypto In 401Ks
09:14 Passive Flows Will Change Crypto
19:22 Quantum Threat To Crypto
27:07 Q-Day Is Closer
31:25 Bitcoin’s Upgrade Problem
36:50 Freeze The Lost Coins?
40:03 Bitcoin’s Governance Crisis
46:37 Final Thoughts
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