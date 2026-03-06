This week, we explore how the Iran escalation is stress-testing a fragile, late-cycle financial system already stretched by years of easy liquidity. We examine oil volatility, energy chokepoints, bonds failing as safe havens, and the growing risk that geopolitics could trigger a broader liquidity event. We also discuss AI CapEx, private credit stress, political tensions, and the shifting structure of global markets. Enjoy!

—

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lfBw2XOxnBjJSXeAmO8dmxrDicZuOQry/view?usp=sharing

—

—

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 06:49 ) Monitoring The Iran Situation

( 13:05 ) Market Risks Building

( 22:30 ) Market Headwinds, K-Shaped Economy, No Safe Havens

( 28:33 ) Ad Break (Coinbase, Arkham)

( 30:14 ) Fed Cuts And Late-Cycle Behavior

( 33:04 ) AI CapEx, LNG Risks, Hegemony Blow-Off Top

( 40:33 ) Bonds Are Dying

( 45:43 ) The Beginning of the End?

( 52:14 ) Midterms And Bipartisan Failures

( 57:52 ) Final Thoughts

—

