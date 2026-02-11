Director of Global Macro Strategy at StoneX Vincent Deluard explains his three-bubble thesis for 2026, why tax receipts reveal stronger nominal growth than headline data, how fiscal stimulus could fuel a second inflation wave, the Fed’s likely policy path under Kevin Warsh, and why international diversification matters more than ever. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

02:28 2026 Growth Acceleration, Taxes & Fiscal Policy

Ads (Grayscale)

19:32 Monetary Policy, Kevin Warsh & Inflation

24:33 AI CapEx Boom, Energy Demand & Growth

Ads (Grayscale, Coinbase)

40:27 Geopolitics, Energy & Global Allocation

47:48 Commodities & Precious Metals

51:30 Final Thoughts

