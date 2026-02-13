Dispersion Is Exploding While Main Street Reaccelerates | Weekly Roundup
This week, we break down evidence of a quiet Main Street re-acceleration, exploding market dispersion, AI-driven shifts in correlations, why passive strategies are being disrupted, and where capital is rotating across real assets, rates, and global markets. Enjoy!
—
__
—
—
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
05:28 Main Street Re-Accelerating?
12:23 Ads (Grayscale)
13:04 AI CapEx Is Breaking Correlations (RIP Passive?)
19:55 Exploding Dispersion & Capital Rotation Plays
23:32 Retail vs Hedge Funds: Who’s Crowded?
32:08 Ads (Grayscale, Coinbase)
33:43 Crowded Trades & Atoms vs Bits
39:50 AI Bottlenecks & Real Asset Rotation
50:02 Bitcoin, Crypto & Risk Appetite Check
—
