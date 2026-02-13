This week, we break down evidence of a quiet Main Street re-acceleration, exploding market dispersion, AI-driven shifts in correlations, why passive strategies are being disrupted, and where capital is rotating across real assets, rates, and global markets. Enjoy!

—

__

—

—

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

05:28 Main Street Re-Accelerating?

13:04 AI CapEx Is Breaking Correlations (RIP Passive?)

19:55 Exploding Dispersion & Capital Rotation Plays

23:32 Retail vs Hedge Funds: Who’s Crowded?

33:43 Crowded Trades & Atoms vs Bits

39:50 AI Bottlenecks & Real Asset Rotation

50:02 Bitcoin, Crypto & Risk Appetite Check

—

