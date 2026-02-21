This week, we're fresh off the inaugural TG Macro Conference in Nashville, unpacking all the biggest takeaways ranging from commodity cycles, gold, miners, oil, rates, and market psychology. We also reflect on trading lessons, risk management, and why in-person macro communities matter more than ever. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:42 ) Inaugural TG Macro Conference

( 08:27 ) Demographics, Debt & Hard Lessons

( 12:18 ) Oil, Commodities, Miners

( 18:54 ) Gold, Energy & Commodity Cycles

( 24:21 ) Rates, Bonds & Global Markets

( 26:28 ) Ads (Coinbase)

( 27:21 ) Warsh, Yields, Bull Markets

( 33:09 ) Market Psychology & Bull Case For America

( 41:08 ) Final Thoughts

