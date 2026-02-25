Bloomberge ETF analyst James Seyffart discusses the $9 billion crypto ETF exodus, the spaghetti cannon approach to new ETF launches, and why the great sector rotation into energy, materials, and industrials creates the perfect environment for active managers while AI steals crypto’s speculative thunder. We also dig into the risks of levered and covered call ETFs, index rebalancing, and more. Enjoy!

__

__

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro ( 03:25 ) What Happened To Crypto? ( 06:18 ) The Basis Trade ( 08:12 ) The Evolving ETF Landscape ( 12:48 ) Onboarding Institutions & Tokenization ( 17:47 ) Global Access To ETFs ( 20:09 ) Top Holders & Sellers And AI Competition ( 25:35 ) Ads (Coinbase) ( 26:28 ) Levered & Covered Call ETFs ( 31:00 ) Index Inclusions & Rebalancing ( 35:00 ) Massive Dispersion & ETF Rotations ( 41:07 ) Private Credit & Equity ( 45:30 ) Final Thoughts

__

