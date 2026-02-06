Markets Are Entering A New Era Of AI-Driven Disruption | Weekly Roundup
This week we break down the brutal de-leveraging across markets, why AI CapEx is flipping the old buyback playbook and what it means for Mag7, crypto's bloodbath, the next moves from the Fed and bond market. We also dig into credit risk, factor rotations, the Epstein list, and why gold is sending a louder signal than Bitcoin. Enjoy!
—
Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_
Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp
Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 in NYC March 24-26th! Use code FORWARD200 for $200 OFF!
https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026
__
Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RPRDTwLzPJR9ggBsFnZ7jGUYUJUl-idb/view?usp=sharing
—
Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.
https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance
Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral. Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here:
https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_FG&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=FG
—
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:16 De-Leveraging and Market Stress
05:20 AI CapEx vs Buybacks and Mag7
14:04 Crypto Bloodbath and Risk Assets
18:47 Ads (Grayscale)
21:42 Credit Risk, Factors, and Fed Path
32:52 Epstein Fallout
35:47 Ads (Grayscale, Coinbase)
37:19 Market Structure, Bond Market
46:18 Private Equity and AI CapEx
59:27 Final Thoughts
—
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance