We discuss the latest AI productivity disruptions, market reactions to the Citrini piece, NVIDIA earnings, and why capital keeps rotating away from software toward real assets, energy, and commodities. We also explore volatility, policy distortions, and signs of economic reacceleration. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro ( 03:29 ) AI Boom or Apocalypse ( 11:10 ) NVDA Earnings & Dutch Disease ( 15:30 ) Software's Rerating & CapEx Winners/Losers ( 26:06 ) Are We the Horses? ( 29:44 ) Ads (Coinbase, Arkham) ( 31:25 ) Signs of Economic Reacceleration ( 40:36 ) Currencies & Vol Control ( 45:12 ) Gold, AI, Space, Hockey ( 48:33 ) Housing Market & Homebuilders ( 52:49 ) Boomer Roasting

