This week, we're back with another weekly roundup where we discuss the current state of markets as Bitcoin holds steady around $70k. We then deep dive into how to unlock 24/7 markets, insider trading on prediction markets, recent VC fundraises & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:20 ) State of The Market

( 08:05 ) How To Unlock 24/7 Markets

( 18:54 ) DAS Plug

( 19:20 ) Insider Trading On Prediction Markets

( 52:58 ) OKX Raises At a $25B Valuation

( 55:34 ) a16z & Paradigm Raising $3.5B

( 01:09:33 ) Will Crypto Prices Recover?

( 01:13:16 ) Content of The Week

