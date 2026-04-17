This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the current state of markets as the S&P hits a new all time high. We then deep dive into Tether's $150M recovery plan for Drift, Kraken's $200M raise, the impact on Microstrategy's $STRC, why have L2s underperformed and more. Enjoy!

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ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy.

To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:11 ) State of The Market

( 12:40 ) The Hyperliquid Thesis

( 25:18 ) ZKsync Ad

( 25:52 ) Tether’s $150M Drift Recovery Plan

( 28:17 ) The SEC’s New DeFi Guidance

( 32:05 ) Microstrategy's $STRC

( 34:50 ) Kraken Raises $200M From Deutsche Börse

( 40:53 ) Why Have L2s Underperformed

( 53:19 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.