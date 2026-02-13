This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss what makes a "good" token by revisiting token categories, token buybacks versus reinvesting revenue for growth, plus token distribution and emissions challenges.





Thanks for tuning in!

—

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance— combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.

Learn more about the Canton Network here: https://www.canton.network/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=cantonprivacy&utm_id=blockworks

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code BELL200 to get $200 off your ticket! See you there!





Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

–

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH

—-

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:45 ) DAS NYC 2026

( 06:40 ) The Different Types of Tokens

( 14:03 ) Canton Ad

( 14:42 ) What Makes a Good Token?

( 29:00 ) Canton Ad

( 29:37 ) Token Buybacks

( 01:02:00 ) Token Allocations

( 01:08:30 ) Closing Comments

—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.