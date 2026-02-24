This week, we’re joined by Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs, to discuss the "Funding Abundance" thesis, highlighting DeFi’s capital efficiency, institutional adoption, and expansion into RWAs. We also dive into Aave V4’s modular hub-and-spoke architecture, the Aave app strategy, revenue realignment via "Aave Will Win," RWA looping, and evolving net interest margins.





Resources

Funding Abundance: https://x.com/StaniKulechov/status/2023079479493452013?s=20

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:20 ) Funding Abundance & the State of DeFi

( 20:02 ) The Aave App

( 39:54 )New Phases of Growth

( 44:46 ) The Impact of RWAs

( 52:26 ) Net Interest Margin

( 56:08 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.