This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss crypto’s massive selloff, divergence from equities, and the impact of large liquidations. They compare prior cycles, debate product-market fit versus token-led speculation, and discuss shifting focus toward stablecoins, prediction markets, RWAs, AI and crypto, and tougher VC funding standards.





The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance— combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.





Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:57 ) Crypto’s Divergence

( 19:31 ) The Bear Market

( 25:05 ) Canton Ad

( 25:44 ) Comparing Cycles

( 39:22 ) Canton Ad

( 39:59 ) Market Consolidation

( 45:31 ) Closing Comments

