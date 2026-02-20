home

Introducing Oneshot: The AI Arms Race and Crypto Market Consolidation | Michael & Vance

Welcome to Oneshot! OneShot is a new weekly podcast from Framework Ventures that explores the intersection of commodities, energy, AI, and emerging technology through a crypto lens.


This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss progress on U.S. crypto market structure legislation, and industry consolidation. They also cover public versus private market dynamics, token valuations, AI adoption and workplace impact, and the capital-intensive competition among OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI.


Thanks for tuning in!


Dario Amodei — "We are near the end of the exponential": https://youtu.be/n1E9IZfvGMA?si=S3aMCORIsQ__3TdE

Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction

(01:30) What is Oneshot?

(05:05) CLARITY Act Update

(13:35) Crypto’s Capital Consolidation

(25:44) AI Tools: Hype vs Reality

(36:05) The AI Arms Race

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

