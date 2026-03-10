This week, we’re joined by Sid Powell and Theo Golden to discuss TradFi’s integration of DeFi, tokenization structures, RWA adoption, liquidity constraints, and how incumbents and DeFi-native firms may converge.





Thanks for tuning in!

—

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance— combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.





Learn more about the Canton Network here: https://www.canton.network/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=cantonprivacy&utm_id=blockworks

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code BELL200 to get $200 off your ticket! See you there!





Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

–

Follow Sid: https://x.com/syrupsid

Follow Theo: https://x.com/TFGolden

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH





—-

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:12 ) TradFi’s Integration of Crypto Rails

( 09:31 ) The Tokenization Unlock

( 17:21 ) Canton Ad

( 18:00 ) The Yield Market Today

( 39:04 ) Canton Ad

( 39:41 ) Bringing RWA’s Onchain

( 58:11 ) Closing Comments

—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.