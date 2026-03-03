Everything Is Market: How Crypto Is Expanding Finance Into Culture | Jesse Walden

This week, we’re joined by Variant’s Jesse Walden to unpack the "Everything is Market" thesis, arguing that crypto expands finance into culture by lowering barriers to creating markets. We examine markets as change agents, APIs for intelligent agents, hyperfinancialization’s social effects, the evolution from gambling to investing, and implications for ownership, regulation, and AI-driven organizations





Resources

Everything is Market: https://x.com/jessewldn/status/2022291132080644339





Markets Are Eating the World: https://taylorpearson.me/markets-are-eating-the-world-book/

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:40 ) Everything is Market

( 06:09 ) Creating New Markets

( 09:13 ) Markets as Change Agents

( 18:02 ) Markets as APIs

( 30:34 ) AI’s Impact on Markets

( 44:29 ) Social Effects of Hyperfinancialization

( 53:09 ) Closing Comments

