This week, Capital Flows joins the show to discuss how to develop trading strategies in 2026. We deep dive into how to find edge as a trader, the impact of war in Iran, the thesis for Hyperliquid, trades for 2026 & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:25 ) How’s Trading Changed Over Time?

( 18:08 ) Discretionary Trading In 2026

( 24:15 ) How To Find Edge as a Trader

( 32:45 ) The Impact of The War in Iran

( 54:00 ) Trades For 2026 & The Hyperliquid Thesis

