This week, we break down the recent Citrini piece that spooked markets. We deep dive into the job destruction AI could cause, whether AI could become so successful that it actually triggers a market crash, how to position yourself to trade the AI opportunity and much more. Enjoy!

THE 2028 GLOBAL INTELLIGENCE CRISIS: https://www.citriniresearch.com/p/2028gic

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:10 ) Citrini’s 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis

( 23:45 ) The Bull Case For AI & The Economy

( 35:54 ) AI Trading Opportunities

( 54:30 ) How To Survive AI Disruption

