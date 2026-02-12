Gm! This week, we talk about AI doomerism and why the next two years will separate winners from losers in an AI-driven economy. We also dig into the two massive megatrends reshaping investing, Bitcoin’s crash to $60k, and why this feels like crypto’s dotcom moment. Enjoy! – Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes! Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd – Follow Avi: https://x.com/AviFelman Follow Jonah: https://x.com/jvb_xyz Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 in NYC March 24-26th! Use code 1000X200 for $200 OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026 – Kraken offers crypto margin trading to qualified U.S. clients through Kraken Pro. Access up to 10x leverage on supported pairs. Built-in risk tools, unified account experience, and deep liquidity from a Platform trusted for over 14 years. Learn more: https://www.kraken.com/en-ca/features/margin-trading Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers (excluding NY and ME) through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures. Availability of margin trading services is subject to certain limitations and eligibility criteria. Trading using margin involves an element of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Read Kraken’s Margin Disclosure Statement to learn more. – Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 05:44 AI Doomerism And Job Displacement 08:28 Ads (Kraken) 09:21 AI Doomerism Cont. 10:04 The AI Investment Strategy 17:50 Two Megatrends Reshaping Markets 29:41 Ads (Kraken) 35:50 Bitcoin Crash & Crypto’s Dotcom Moment 44:07 Final Thoughts – Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.