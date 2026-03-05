This week, Flood joins the show to break down the current state of the market. We deep dive into what it takes to make it as a trader, whether alpha still exists in crypto, the opportunity for perps, Flood's highest conviction trades for 2026 & more. Enjoy!

--

Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes!





Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob

Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd

--

Follow Flood: https://x.com/ThinkingUSD

Follow Jonah: https://x.com/jvb_xyz

Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod

Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction





--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed