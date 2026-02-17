Gm! This week, we dig into the AI infrastructure own-vs-rent debate, why the SaaS apocalypse will benefit mega-cap tech companies, Mike Ippolito’s 18-month crypto bear market prediction, the Bitcoin quantum computing threat and more. Enjoy! – Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes! Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd – Follow Avi: https://x.com/AviFelman Follow Jonah: https://x.com/jvb_xyz Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod. Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 in NYC March 24-26th! Use code 1000X200 for $200 OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026 – Kraken offers crypto margin trading to qualified U.S. clients through Kraken Pro. Access up to 10x leverage on supported pairs. Built-in risk tools, unified account experience, and deep liquidity from a platform trusted for over 14 years. Learn more: https://www.kraken.com/en-ca/features/margin-trading. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers (excluding NY and ME) through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures. Availability of margin trading services is subject to certain limitations and eligibility criteria. Trading using margin involves an element of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Read Kraken's Margin Disclosure Statement to learn more. – Timestamps: ( 00:00 ) Intro

( 04:14 ) Own vs Rent And SaaS Apocalypse

( 15:33 ) 18-Month Crypto Bear Market?

( 22:04 ) Prediction Markets vs Crypto

( 29:51 ) 1000x Fam And Playing The Long Game

( 37:06 ) Bitcoin Quantum FUD