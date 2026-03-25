Why Crypto Will Grow 10x in The Next Decade | Dan Tapiero

This week, Dan Tapiero joins the show to discuss the current state of crypto. We deep dive into Dan's outlook for investing in digital assets over the coming decade, crypto's token vs equity problem, the growth of prediction markets, stablecoins and more. Enjoy!

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Referenced in the show: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/02/23/kraken-s-arjun-sethi-could-trust-ai-with-100-of-his-crypto-dragonfly-s-haseeb-qureshi-isn-t-convinced

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:12 ) The Next Era of Crypto

( 07:56 ) Crypto’s Path to $50T

( 11:00 ) Crypto’s Token vs Equity Problem

( 16:45 ) Crypto's Valuation Reset

( 23:50 ) Where To Allocate In 2026?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed