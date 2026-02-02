In this episode Boccaccio and Anastasiia are joined by Sid Powell CEO & Co-Founder of Maple and Merlin Egalite Co-Founder of Morpho to discuss the evolution of DeFi credit toward curator-driven models, curator risk and transparency, collateral and liquidity risks, risk return trade off and more.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 7:18 ) The Shift to Modular Credit

( 11:51 ) Choosing Risk in Modular Credit

( 21:04 ) Front-Ends, Earn Products, and Reach

( 23:46 ) Risk Return Trade Off

( 34:54 ) When Stablecoins Add Complexity

( 37:03 ) Dash for Cash in DeFi

( 46:57 ) Building Trust in DeFi Credit

( 57:37 ) Lightning Round

( 1:01:26 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.