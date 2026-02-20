In today’s episode we are joined by Lucas Bruder, Co-Founder of Jito Labs to discuss Jito’s BAM block builder on Solana, highlighting transparency, verifiability, and application-controlled execution. We also cover market structure, stake adoption, MCP, slot time reductions, and JitoSOL’s ETF efforts.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:07 ) Why Jito Built BAM

( 5:03 ) Application-Controlled Execution Explained

( 10:43 ) MCP and Solana's Future

( 15:09 ) BAM Adoption and Stake Growth

( 32:26 ) Cutting Slot Times on Solana

( 39:41 ) JitoSOL and the ETF Push

( 46:22 ) AI, Products, and the Road Ahead

( 49:53 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.