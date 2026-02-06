In today’s episode we are joined by Luke from the research team to discuss Blockworks Research’s report on using Pendle’s sUSDe term structure to forecast crypto market regimes. It covers yield curves, backwardation versus contango signals, links to Bitcoin returns, Pendle V2 mechanics, and the potential future role of Boros and money market integration.





Resources:





Forecasting Market Regimes with the sUSDe Term Structure Report: https://app.blockworksresearch.com/unlocked/defi-yield-curve





Ethena Overview Analytics Data Dashboard: https://blockworks.com/analytics/ethena

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:06 ) sUSDe Yield Curves on Pendle

( 8:38 ) Term Structure Signals and Positioning

( 22:44 ) Mean Reversion in Crypto Yield Regimes

( 32:03 ) Ethena Yield Drivers and Funding Volatility

( 41:12 ) Boros and the Future of Rate Markets

( 52:56 ) Current Market Outlook Using the Curve

( 57:19 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.