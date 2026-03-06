In this episode, we discuss crypto market sentiment, contrasting trading versus long-term investing approaches and the cyclical nature of crypto assets. We also discuss geopolitical tensions and potential oil price impacts, growth in crypto perpetual trading, especially on Hyperliquid, and debate how blockchain networks might serve as settlement layers for traditional finance.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:43 ) Crypto Trading vs Investing

( 17:07 ) Geopolitics and Market Impact

( 25:44 ) HIP-3 Markets on Hyperliquid

( 37:25 ) Canton vs Public Blockchains

( 58:46 ) Closing Thoughts

