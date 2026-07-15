(a) Problem the project solves

Axie Infinity addresses the lack of verifiable player ownership over in-game assets in traditional gaming by building a universe of collectible creatures — called Axies — around a player-owned economy in which players can own, buy, sell, and trade in-game assets, with some experiences allowing players to earn resources with real monetary value. (Source: Axie Infinity Whitepaper, AXS Strategic Sale)

(b) Operational priorities

Sky Mavis drives ongoing product development for Axie Infinity and maintains the Ronin sidechain infrastructure. Additional operational priorities include external builder support through the Sky Mavis Developer Portal, AXS token staking, and the staged transfer of Community Treasury administration to on-chain governance under the Axie Infinity Foundation, which Sky Mavis established in July 2025 and capitalized with Ecosystem Fund assets. (Source: Team, Introducing: The Sky Mavis Developer Portal, Axie Governance, The NextChapter of Axie Governance: The Foundation, The Treasury, and Your Voice)

(c) High-level project overview

Axie Infinity is a game universe built by Sky Mavis around collectible Axies (ERC-721 NFTs), interoperable digital assets, and a player-owned economy. The Ronin EVM sidechain handles game transactions and asset settlement. The Sky Mavis Developer Portal and Builders Program provide tooling for third-party games and applications within the ecosystem. (Source: Axie Infinity Whitepaper, Team, Introducing: The Sky Mavis Developer Portal)

(d) Primary token functions

AXS is an ERC-20 governance token for the Axie Universe. AXS holders stake tokens to earn AXS rewards, participate in governance votes, and govern the Community Treasury. Players earn AXS through games and user-generated content initiatives. Staked AXS, combined with an Axie Score multiplier, determines voting power in on-chain governance. (Source: Axie Infinity Shards — $AXS, Staking and Staking Rewards)

(e) Control surface reliance

Axie Infinity operates under a staged governance model. In the current iteration, staked AXS and Axie Score determine voting power, but only Sky Mavis can create proposals based on community feedback. The model is designed to shift progressively toward community control over time. The Axie Infinity Foundation, established July 2025, is tasked with executing community on-chain governance decisions and deploying Community Treasury assets only as directed by votes. As of the August 2025 governance announcement, the project was still exploring a DUNA-based legal structure (a Wyoming Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association) for the Foundation, which would enable the DAO to sign contracts, hold assets, and open bank accounts while providing liability protection. (Source: Axie Governance, Decentralized Organization, The Next Chapter of Axie Governance: The Foundation, The Treasury, and Your Voice)