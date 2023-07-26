Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Aethir identifies a structural supply shortage of enterprise-grade GPU compute for AI training, inference, cloud gaming, and virtualized compute applications. Incumbent cloud providers — primarily hyperscalers — cannot meet the pace of demand growth, creating fragmented access and high cost barriers for AI and gaming developers.

(Source: Aethir Executive Summary, Aethir Introduction)

(b) Operational priorities

Aethir operates a three-role network model: Containers execute compute workloads, Checkers verify integrity and performance, and Indexers match end users to Containers. Resource owners earn ATH rewards for contributing compute. Checker node operators earn ATH through base mining rewards (10% of total supply over four years) and performance-based bonus rewards (5% of total supply over four years). Ongoing user engagement is supported through a multi-season staking and airdrop reward program.

(Source: Aethir FAQ, Checker Node Key Information, Mainnet Launch)

(c) High-level project overview

The protocol routes compute demand through three network roles. Containers are the compute endpoints where AI and gaming workloads execute. Checkers monitor and attest to Container performance and service delivery. Indexers function as coordinators, matching users to available Containers based on technical requirements and negotiating service-level agreements.

(Source: Aethir Executive Summary, Aethir FAQ)

(d) Primary token functions

ATH functions as a governance token, a medium of exchange for purchasing compute services, a staking and collateral asset, and a reward currency for Checker node operators and compute resource providers.

(Source: ATH Token Utility, FAQ)

(e) Control surface reliance

ATH holders vote on governance decisions through the veATH mechanism. The Foundation Board holds ultimate veto authority over governance proposals, manages the treasury, and allocates funds for ecosystem growth, though any vetoed proposal can be overridden by a 75% community vote. Multi-signature wallets retain administrative powers including the ability to pause certain protocol functionality, reverse or pause slashing, and implement protocol upgrades. The Foundation has stated its intention to progressively transfer control of those wallets to the community and independent parties over time.

(Source: Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Airdrop Terms of Service)