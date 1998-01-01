What is the market cap of WOLF? The current market cap of WOLF is $ 10.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOLF? Currently 3.92M of WOLF were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 42.08K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.53%.

What is the current price of WOLF? The price of 1 WOLF currently costs $0.01.

How many WOLF are there? The current circulating supply of WOLF is 999.98M. This is the total amount of WOLF that is available.