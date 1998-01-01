Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01073

Stats

Market Cap
$10.73M
FDV
$10.73M
Circulating Supply
999.978M
Total Supply
999.978M
24h Volume
$42.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01073

WOLF FAQs

What is the market cap of WOLF?

The current market cap of WOLF is $10.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOLF?

Currently 3.92M of WOLF were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $42.08K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.53%.

What is the current price of WOLF?

The price of 1 WOLF currently costs $0.01.

How many WOLF are there?

The current circulating supply of WOLF is 999.98M. This is the total amount of WOLF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WOLF?

WOLF currently ranks 875 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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