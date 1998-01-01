What is the market cap of Vana? The current market cap of Vana is $ 43.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vana? Currently 8.64M of Vana were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 12.27M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.56%.

What is the current price of Vana? The price of 1 Vana currently costs $1.42.

How many Vana are there? The current circulating supply of Vana is 30.8M. This is the total amount of Vana that is available.