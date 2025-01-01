What is the market cap of TRUE? The current market cap of TRUE is $ 13.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TRUE? Currently 46.21M of TRUE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 7.09M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 733.49%.

What is the current price of TRUE? The price of 1 TRUE currently costs $0.15.

How many TRUE are there? The current circulating supply of TRUE is 92.94M. This is the total amount of TRUE that is available.