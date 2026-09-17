What is the market cap of RHEA? The current market cap of RHEA is $ 11.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RHEA? Currently 93.84M of RHEA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.78M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 89.90%.

What is the current price of RHEA? The price of 1 RHEA currently costs $0.03.

How many RHEA are there? The current circulating supply of RHEA is 400.92M. This is the total amount of RHEA that is available.