Linea project icon

Linea

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

LINEA

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0027

7D range

$0.0029

Stats

Market Cap
$69.02M
24h Volume
$10.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

LINEA

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0027

7D range

$0.0029

Linea FAQs

What is the market cap of Linea?

The current market cap of Linea is $69.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Linea?

Currently 3.64B of Linea were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $10.24M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.24%.

What is the current price of Linea?

The price of 1 Linea currently costs $0.00.

How many Linea are there?

The current circulating supply of Linea is N/A. This is the total amount of Linea that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Linea?

Linea currently ranks 399 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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