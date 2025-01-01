What is the market cap of Linea? The current market cap of Linea is $ 69.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Linea? Currently 3.64B of Linea were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 10.24M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.24%.

What is the current price of Linea? The price of 1 Linea currently costs $0.00.

How many Linea are there? The current circulating supply of Linea is N/A. This is the total amount of Linea that is available.