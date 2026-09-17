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HAROLD
/
TOKEN
$0.0079
7D range
$0.0126
Total Score
Unrated
HAROLD
/
TOKEN
$0.0079
7D range
$0.0126
What is the market cap of Harold?
The current market cap of Harold is $11.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Harold?
Currently 24.28M of Harold were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $282.58K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 39.71%.
What is the current price of Harold?
The price of 1 Harold currently costs $0.01.
How many Harold are there?
The current circulating supply of Harold is 999.95M. This is the total amount of Harold that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Harold?
Harold currently ranks 980 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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