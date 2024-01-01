CorgiAI project icon

CorgiAI

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

CORGIAI

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.00

7D range

$0.00

Stats

Market Cap
$12.46M
FDV
$12.46M
Circulating Supply
361.138B
Total Supply
361.138B
24h Volume
$102.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

CORGIAI

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.00

7D range

$0.00

CorgiAI FAQs

What is the market cap of CorgiAI?

The current market cap of CorgiAI is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CorgiAI?

Currently 2.96B of CorgiAI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $102.19K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.00%.

What is the current price of CorgiAI?

The price of 1 CorgiAI currently costs $0.00.

How many CorgiAI are there?

The current circulating supply of CorgiAI is 361.14B. This is the total amount of CorgiAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CorgiAI?

CorgiAI currently ranks 932 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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